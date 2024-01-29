Middle East Monitor
Palestinian blogger shows the drastic shift in daily life due to Israel’s assault

Palestinian blogger Ismail Al-Dahdouh posts a video showing his and his son’s lives before and after the war in Gaza, showcasing the dire humanitarian conditions they are living under currently amid Israel’s ongoing and relentless bombardment. Ismail Al-Dahdouh covered the atrocities in Gaza until 11 January, when he announced he will be stepping back from journalism to focus on his and his family’s survival, saying looking for one’s family’s safety is more important than sharing the news ‘to a world that does not know the meaning of humanity’.

January 29, 2024 at 6:03 pm

