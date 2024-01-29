Gaza death toll from Israel attacks surpasses 26,600

The Palestinian death toll from a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has mounted to 26,637 since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 65,387 other people have been injured in the onslaught, Ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, told a press conference in the southern city of Rafah.

“Israeli attacks have killed 215 people and injured 300 others in the last 24 hours,” the spokesman said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” he added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, in October, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

About 85 per cent of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and less than half of aid trucks are entering the Territory before the start of the conflict.

