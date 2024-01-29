Turkiye-Azerbaijan boost the partnership for Europe’s energy security

Turkiye and Azerbaijan plan to increase the capacity of the route to some 32 billion cubic meters per year in the next four years with additional investment, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Turkiye stressed the importance of partnership with Baku in ensuring the energy security of Europe and the region.

In Baku, for official talks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, expressed Ankara’s belief that the cooperation between the two brotherly countries will continue to grow in the coming period.

After talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Perviz Shahbazov, Bayraktar emphasised the importance of expanding relations between the two countries in all fields.

“The partnership between Turkiye and Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the energy security of Europe and the region,” he noted. “I believe this collaboration will continue to grow in the coming period.”

The $6.5 billion pipeline crosses the breadth of Turkiye, east to west, and can transport up to 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Azerbaijani gas a year. The pipeline connects to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the Turkiye-Greece border, transferring gas to Greece, Albania and Italy.

