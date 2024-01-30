Hundreds of Palestinians killed in West Bank, more to follow: Israel’s Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Tuesday that his army forces have killed hundreds of Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank since 7 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are in a battle where we will not stop until total victory,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with army soldiers in the West Bank as reported by the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN.

“We must achieve victory. To do so, we must pay attention to other fronts, and this (the West Bank) is of utmost importance,” he added.

“We have already eliminated 500 terrorists here, including today in Jenin, and there are more to follow,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors, nurses, and civilians assassinated three Palestinians at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin on Tuesday.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

More than 380 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,200 others injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

WATCH: Undercover Israeli forces kill three Palestinians inside hospital in Jenin