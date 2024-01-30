Undercover Israeli forces kill three Palestinians inside hospital in Jenin

Disguised as civilians and medical staff, Israeli occupation forces this morning infiltrated the Ibn Sina Hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, and fatally shot three Palestinian men.

The victims, identified as brother Mohammad and Basil Ayman Al-Ghazawi, and Mohammad Walid Jalamna, were targeted by the occupying forces. According to the Wafa news agency, Basil was injured and had been receiving medical treatment at the hospital since 25 October.

Surveillance footage circulating on social media reveals the Israeli soldiers posing as nurses, women in hijabs, and other hospital staff. One Israeli soldier was seen pushing a wheelchair, while another carried a baby car seat.

Internal sources from the hospital confirmed that approximately ten undercover Israeli occupation soldiers proceeded to the third floor where they used silenced pistols to assassinate the three young men.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, shared the CCTV footage on social media while praising the raid. He wrote: “I congratulate and strengthen the naval commando forces of the Israeli police on their impressive operation last night in cooperation with the IDF and the Shin Bet in the Jenin refugee camp, which led to the elimination of three terrorists.”

In response, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, today urged the United Nations General Assembly, international institutions and human rights organisations to intervene and halt the ongoing series of daily crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people and healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

She emphasised the need for providing essential protection for treatment centres and ambulance crews. “This crime comes after dozens of crimes committed by the occupation forces against treatment centres and crews. International law provides general and special protection for civilian sites, including hospitals.”

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip on 7 October killing more than 26,750 Palestinians and injuring 65,636 others. The vast majority are children and women.

