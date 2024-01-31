Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Jenin: thousands mourn Palestinians assassinated by Israel in hospital

January 31, 2024 at 10:31 am

People attend the funeral ceremony of 3 Palestinians, killed during the Israeli raid into the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, West Bank on January 30, 2024 [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

People attend the funeral ceremony of 3 Palestinians, killed during the Israeli raid into the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, West Bank on January 30, 2024 [Nedal Eshtayah – Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank took part in the funeral procession yesterday for three Palestinians who were assassinated earlier in the day by an Israeli army unit in Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital.

In a dramatic raid and in clear violation of international humanitarian law, an Israeli army special unit disguised as civilian women and medics stormed the hospital on Tuesday at dawn and assassinated the brothers Muhammad and Basil Ayman Al-Ghazawi, as well as Muhammad Walid Jalamneh, who were patients in the hospital.

The funeral procession began in front of the Martyr Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in Jenin, from where the bodies of the three martyrs were carried shoulder high through the streets of the city and its refugee camp.

According to hospital spokesperson Tawfiq Al-Shobaki, there was no exchange of fire when the killings were carried out. Basel Al-Ghazawi, he pointed out, had been a patient since 25 October and was partially paralysed.

“What happened is a precedent,” said Al-Shobaki. “There has never been an assassination inside a hospital. There were arrests and assaults, but not an assassination.”

READ: Hundreds of Palestinians killed in West Bank, more to follow: Israel’s Netanyahu

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending