China’s UN Ambassador Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Strong Action in Gaza Ambassador Zhang Jun of China addressed the UN Security Council, stressing the urgency for immediate action in the face of the escalating crisis in Gaza. He criticised the repeated violations of international law and breaches of human dignity, urging the council to take decisive steps to ensure justice, save lives, and restore peace. Zhang highlighted the global consensus for a ceasefire and lamented the obstruction by certain countries, calling for an end to Israel’s military aggression and a concerted diplomatic push for peace.