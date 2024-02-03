Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Over 800 US, Europe government employees demand end of support for Israel

February 3, 2024 at 10:16 am

People take part in a sit-in protest to call for ceasefire in Gaza under Israeli attacks and denounce the Dutch government over its support for Israel, at the central train station in the Hague, the Netherlands on February 02, 2024. [Abdullah Aşıran - Anadolu Agency]

People take part in a sit-in protest to call for ceasefire in Gaza under Israeli attacks and denounce the Dutch government over its support for Israel, at the central train station in the Hague, the Netherlands on February 02, 2024. [Abdullah Aşıran – Anadolu Agency]

Over 800 US and European government employees on Friday demanded an end to the diplomatic and military support their countries provide to Israel.

This was conveyed in a joint statement in which employees opposed their countries’ support for the Israeli government in its war on the Gaza Strip.

The employees believe that there is a “plausible risk” that their governments’ policies are contributing to: “Grave violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes and even ethnic cleansing or genocide,” according to The New York Times.

“Our governments’ current policies weaken their moral standing and undermine their ability to stand up for freedom, justice and human rights globally,” the statement added.

According to the same source, the document was signed by government employees in 12 countries and the European Union.

Read: For all the hypocrisy, divestment from Israel is still possible and essential to ending apartheid

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending