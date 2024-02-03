Over 800 US, Europe government employees demand end of support for Israel

Over 800 US and European government employees on Friday demanded an end to the diplomatic and military support their countries provide to Israel.

This was conveyed in a joint statement in which employees opposed their countries’ support for the Israeli government in its war on the Gaza Strip.

The employees believe that there is a “plausible risk” that their governments’ policies are contributing to: “Grave violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes and even ethnic cleansing or genocide,” according to The New York Times.

“Our governments’ current policies weaken their moral standing and undermine their ability to stand up for freedom, justice and human rights globally,” the statement added.

According to the same source, the document was signed by government employees in 12 countries and the European Union.

Read: For all the hypocrisy, divestment from Israel is still possible and essential to ending apartheid