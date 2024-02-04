Middle East Monitor
After striking in Syria and Iraq, US strikes 10 locations in Yemen

United States and United Kingdom officials have confirmed a strategic military operation where 30 Houthi targets were bombed across 10 locations. The strikes are reported to have targeted Houthi command centres and weapon depots. Reports highlight the use of F-18s and E-18s in addition to 2000-pound bombs. These air strikes are the second after the US operation on the Syrian and Iraqi border where over 80 Iran-backed militants targets were hit. The US states the operation is to counter the Houthi aggression in the region.

February 4, 2024 at 4:54 pm

