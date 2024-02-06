Humanitarian worker Mansour Shouman found safe in Gaza

Humanitarian worker Mansour Shouman is safe in Gaza. In a video published on his Instagram account, he told his followers and family that he is back in Nassr Hospital, Khan Yunis, more than two weeks after all contact was lost with him.

He explained that two weeks ago he and his team were going out to Khan Yunis “to check the progress of our tent project there”, leaving behind their mobile phones because they could be used by occupation forces to track them.

When they reached the tents they noticed drones above and they were shot at by snipers, drones and tanks.

“We had to run for cover and for the last two weeks we have been going from house to house, throughout west of Khan Yunis under the cover of F16 bombs, quadcopters, snipers, drones armed with rifles and C4 bombs,” he explained.

“Thank God, after several attempts we were able to make it here to Nassr Hospital.”

Urging people not to stop supporting Palestinians in Gaza, he said: “The humanitarian work needs to continue to help the civilian population here in Gaza. We have all seen the ruling of the ICJ court, we have all seen how they are now trying to attack the UNRWA, which serves the refugees in Gaza… we never left Khan Yunis, we never thought of leaving Khan Yunis.”

“This is not just not just about Gaza, this is not about Jerusalem, this is about freeling the whole world from the evils of Zionism,” he explained.

There had been fears that Mansour had been disappeared by occupation forces in Gaza.

