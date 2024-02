Norwegian Foreign Minister acknowledges Western double standards on Gaza Espen Barth Eide, the Norwegian Foreign Minister, acknowledges and calls out the perceived double standard in the Western narrative surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. In an interview with Al Jazeera English, he pointed out inconsistencies in the West's responses to these two wars and how both Russia and Israel disregard civilian lives but the cases are treated ‘too differently’ by the West, which he says is not conducive to a better global understanding.