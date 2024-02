Palestine This Week: As global opposition to Israel's attacks on Gaza increase should Tel Aviv admit defeat? Almost two weeks after the World Court has called on Israel to ensure a genocide is not carried out in Gaza, the apartheid state has done little by way of withdrawing from the enclave and ending its bombing campaign. Instead, the offensive has sparked wider regional unrest with the US bombing targets in Syria and Iraq. Join Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani as they discuss this week's events in Palestine.