Saudi Arabia demands end to Israel’s blockade on Gaza Saudi Arabia released a statement on Wednesday stating there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised and all Israeli forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip. In an earlier press conference at the UN on 29 November 2023, the Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal bin Farhan reiterated that Israel must stop the killing in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged strip, adding that they will not encourage or force Palestinians to leave their land and will not work with anyone who has that agenda.