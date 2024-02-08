Middle East Monitor
French politician says France should impose arms embargo on Israel

French left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon condemns the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians face starvation and disease amid severe shortages of water, electricity, healthcare and food. Melenchon urges France to take action for peace by imposing an arms embargo and providing financial support to UNRWA, echoing similar measures taken by Spain, Norway, and Belgium.

February 8, 2024 at 7:02 pm

