Germany reiterates deep concern over the situation of civilians in Gaza

Germany today reiterated its deep concern about the plight of Palestinians in Gaza who are struggling to survive Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign.

“It is clear, and you also heard this from the foreign minister, how much Germany is concerned about the situation of the people in Gaza,” German Deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

The conflict is causing “great harm to the people of Gaza,” she said, adding, “civilians need to be better protected.”

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged “better access to humanitarian aid” for Gazans.

“We call for the Palestinians in Gaza to finally have better access to humanitarian aid and for the civilian population to be better protected during military operations,” the chancellor said. Scholz made it clear that “only a negotiated two-state solution would open up the prospect of a sustainable solution to the Middle East conflict.”

Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,459 injured since 7 October, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

READ: Israel defies World Court’s orders to prevent genocide