Saudi Arabia hosts Arab consultative meeting on Gaza

Saudi Arabia yesterday hosted an Arab Consultative Meeting to address the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians have suffered under more than 125 days of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign.

Attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah and his counterparts from Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, and the UAE, the meeting also included the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh.

Earlier in the day, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said: “Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is participating on Thursday in the Arab ministerial consultative meeting hosted by the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan in Riyadh to discuss the developments of the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.”

Since 7 October 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, killing almost 30,000 civilians, mostly children and women, as well as an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, leading to accusations of genocidal and ethnic cleansing. In an interim ruling on 26 January the International Court of Justice (ICJ) called on Israel to ensure a genocide isn’t taking place and to stop its officials making genocidal statements.

