WHO documents 721 attacks on health care in occupied Palestinian territory

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said today that it has documented 721 attacks on health care in the occupied Palestinian territory since 7 October.

To a question at a UN press conference, Tarik Jasarevic, a WHO spokesman, said some 357 of the attacks were carried out in the Gaza Strip in which 645 people were killed and 818 others injured.

“The attacks have affected 98 health care facilities (including 27 hospitals damaged out of 36) and affected 90 ambulances, including 50 which sustained damage,” Jasarevic added.

He said 364 attacks in the occupied West Bank have resulted in ten fatalities and 62 injuries.

“The attacks have affected 44 health facilities, including 15 mobile clinics and 249 ambulances,” the WHO spokesman added.

During the attacks on the West Bank, there were 251 incidents involving obstruction to health care delivery, 190 incidents involving the use of force, 60 incidents involving detention and 67 incidents involving a search of an ambulance, Jasarevic explained.

