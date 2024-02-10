Erdogan: ‘We are seeking Islamic position against Israel’s injustice’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that his country is continuing its diplomatic efforts to form a common position of Islamic countries “against Israeli injustices in the Gaza Strip” without giving further details.

This statement was issued in a video message sent on Friday to the fifth meeting of the General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (an international non-profit) currently held in Istanbul.

Erdogan stressed that Turkiye: “Is making continuous efforts on the international scene to ensure that war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel are not overlooked. Our diplomatic contact is ongoing so that Islamic countries can respond and act jointly against Israeli injustice in Gaza.”

The Turkish President affirmed that his country: “Will continue the struggle until an independent sovereign Palestinian state is established on unified territories on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Israeli occupation’s genocidal aggression against Gaza continues for the 126th day with US and European support, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their inhabitants. Israel also continues to prevent the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The aggression has led to the deaths of 27,947 martyrs and the injuries of 67,459 Palestinians, in addition to the displacement of more than 85 per cent (about 1.9 million people) of the Gaza Strip’s population, according to the Gaza Strip authorities and international bodies and organisations.

