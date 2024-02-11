Israeli forces bomb hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli forces shelled Al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis city on Sunday amid a military offensive in the area, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The attack has caused damage to the building and forced the only remaining ambulance out of service,” the aid organization added in a statement.

There was no information yet available about casualties.

Palestinians accuse Israel of deliberately targeting hospitals and health care facilities in Gaza during Tel Aviv’s deadly offensive in the enclave since Oct. 7.

READ: WHO ‘deeply concerned’ about situation in and around Gaza’s Nasser hospital

Israeli forces raided the same hospital on Friday and detained several medical staffers and patients, according to the Red Crescent Society.

Despite an International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling last month, Israel continues its military offensive on the Gaza Strip where at least 28,176 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,784 others injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the seaside territory since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

READ: Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip cannot even find fodder to eat: Gaza gov’t