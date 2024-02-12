International Freedom Fleet intends to sail to break the siege on Gaza

The International Freedom Flotilla Alliance has announced plans to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by sea, in light of the ongoing Israeli attacks and the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The alliance held a press conference at the headquarters of the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Istanbul, where it confirmed that it would set sail to Gaza to end the illegal and deadly Israeli blockade on the Strip. The fleet aims to deliver thousands of tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid directly to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The International Freedom Fleet Alliance includes various international civil society organisations and activists, including the IHH.

During the press conference, Bulent Yildirim, the chairman of the IHH, spoke about Israel’s continued blockade and increasing violence and massacres in Gaza. The Freedom Fleet’s goal is to lift the blockade on Gaza.

