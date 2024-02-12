Snipers’ targeting of civilians an extension of Israel’s ‘genocidal war’, Hamas says

Hamas yesterday condemned the targeting of Palestinian civilians by an Israeli sniper north of Gaza City, considering it an “extension of acts of genocide” against Palestinians, Anadolu reported.

This came after a video shared on social media showed the Israeli army sniping at civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City.

“The crime committed by the [Israeli] occupation in the Abu Iskandar (Sheikh Radwan) neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, and its snipers’ targeting of defenceless civilians, including children and women in the streets, and the continued crimes of sniping civilians, especially in the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis, are an extension of the ongoing war of extermination against the Palestinians, which is happening in front of the entire world,” the statement said.

The movement called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which approved provisional measures aimed at protecting Palestinian civilians from acts of genocide, to follow up on these ongoing crimes, document them and prosecute Israel.

It also called on the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities, take serious measures to ensure the cessation of these horrific crimes, and obligate the Israeli occupation government to implement the decisions issued by the ICJ.

Earlier, Al Jazeera published a video which it said “documents the Israeli army snipping at civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City.”

In the video, a group of Palestinians appear on a street relentlessly trying to rescue a woman and child who had fallen after being shot by the sniper.

Al Jazeera has documented the sniping of a mother of her child at Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood by an Israeli sniper and targeting those, who try to rescue the wounded. The mother was killed, according to Al Jazeera reporter, however, the child survived. pic.twitter.com/uvmdVdehpm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 11, 2024

The Israeli army has recently intensified its raids on the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

