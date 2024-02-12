100 bodies recovered following Israeli forces' withdrawal from Gaza City.

Rescue teams have retrieved 100 bodies after Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the neighbourhoods of Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Remal in Gaza City, Quds Press has reported.

Occupation forces have been withdrawing from northern Gaza while intensifying their bombing campaigns in southern areas of the Strip where millions of Palestinians have taken refuge.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has been carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza, killing more than 28,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 68,000. Entire neighbourhoods have been decimated, including schools, universities, homes, mosques, museums and historical sites.

More than one million displaced Palestinians have been forced to seek refuge in Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, where Israel launched a deadly bombing campaign last night, without evacuating civilians from the area.

