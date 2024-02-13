Israel: Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to fight until hostages are home

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to allow any deal to be made until all prisoners of war held in Gaza are returned.

This comes as reports circulate that Israel has submitted details of a possible prisoner exchange deal to be considered by Hamas. However the movement’s spokesperson said today that the terms prove Israel is not serious about ending the war.

Addressing fighters and the commander of Israel’s Unit 1988 who returned the Fernando Marman and Louis Herr from the city of Rafah yesterday, Netanyahu said he approved the complex operation a few days ago and has closely followed the execution of the rescue operation by the special operations leadership in the Shin Bet.

READ: Ben-Gvir calls on Israel army to shoot Gaza’s children, women