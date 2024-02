UK Foreign Secretary calls for ‘immediate pause in the fighting’ UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for ‘an immediate pause’ that could lead to ‘a sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza. He said Israel needs to ‘stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action’. Israel has killed at least 94 civilians in Rafah on Sunday night. The city is overcrowded as it is now home to at least 1.5 million Palestinians who have already been displaced numerous times in the past four months.