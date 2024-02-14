Israeli Finance Minister discusses importance of economy on war Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says the singular metric guiding decisions on war management is whatever serves the economical interests of Israel. Smotrich says when the economy is strong, it will be able to support ‘the efforts of war on the frontline until victory,’ adding the importance of restoring the public's trust in the state of Israel after it took a hit when ‘the first line of defence collapsed’ on 7 October after Israel failed to protect its citizens.