Kazakhstan, Qatar sign 9 deals strengthening bilateral cooperation

Astana and Doha today signed nine agreements on strengthening bilateral cooperation amid an official visit by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar.

A statement by the Kazakh presidency said the agreements were signed after talks between Tokayev and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, which include strengthening bilateral cooperation in the judicial, social, economic, communication, cultural and energy sectors.

The statement said the Kazakh president, who arrived on his first official visit to the Gulf country, voiced the need to give a new impetus to his country’s relations with Qatar.

“In this regard, I propose to raise mutual relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar to the level of a full-fledged strategic partnership. I am confident that the agreements to be signed today during my visit will shape a strategic nature to our cooperation,” Tokayev was quoted saying.

He further said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with Qatar, and that his country is ready to make “every effort to further strengthen bilateral ties.”

For his part, Al Thani said Doha is interested in energy, trade, economic and investment projects, adding that he hopes today’s meetings with representatives of major companies will promote their partnership in these areas.

The statement went on to say that Tokayev believes Qatar will become one of the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan and that he also proposed to increase trade turnover to $500 million, both of which he underlined for the “near future.”

“The parties discussed issues relating to agriculture, transport, and logistics, as well as tourism. … Special attention has been paid to the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties,” the statement said, concluding that they also discussed topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

