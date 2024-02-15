Erdogan says there is 'positive development' in ties with US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that there is a “positive development” in ties between Ankara and Washington, Anadolu has reported.

The US approval of the long-stalled sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye after the Turkish parliament’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership has been seen by many as a boost to strained ties between the two NATO allies.

“The atmosphere in Congress is currently positive [about Turkiye],” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Egypt after his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart. “We can say that the number of issues on which we think similarly or have reached consensus with the US is increasing. There is no unfavourable atmosphere; in fact, a positive development has been observed.”

