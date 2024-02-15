Turkiye rescue efforts underway for crew members after cargo ship sinks

Rescue teams in north-west Turkiye are working to rescue the crew of a cargo ship that has sank in the Sea of Marmara, a senior local official told Anadolu earlier today.

“Intensive efforts are underway to rescue the crew of six people, believed to be Turkish nationals, on the Batuhan A that took on water and sank,” explained Mahmut Demirtas, the governor of Bursa. Demirtas said that two coastal safety teams, along with a third group from the Bandirma district of Balikesir province, had been dispatched to join the rescue operation south-west of Imrali Island.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said that upon being informed that the cargo vessel was starting to sink due to adverse weather and sea conditions, two Coast Guard ships were sent to the location. At the same time, Turkiye’s Coastal Safety General Directorate also deployed two tugs to the area. The waves were reported to be three metres high.

“As a result of ongoing search and rescue operations, a lifeboat has been spotted in the area believed to be where the ship sank,” added the Coast Guard.

READ: World figures sign The Elders’ open letter calling for bold action on existential threats