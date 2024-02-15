Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Palestinians injured in Gaza arrive in Turkiye

February 15, 2024 at 10:46 am

Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza arrive in Etimesgut Airport with their caregivers via a A400M plane of Turkish Ministry of Defense in Ankara, Turkiye on February 14, 2024 [Fatih Kurt/Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza arrive in Etimesgut Airport with their caregivers via a A400M plane of Turkish Ministry of Defense in Ankara, Turkiye on February 14, 2024 [Fatih Kurt/Anadolu Agency]

A group of Palestinians who were injured in Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday.

A Turkish Ministry of Defence aircraft transported 49 patients and 107 companions from El Arish Airport in Egypt after they were evacuated from Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

The aircraft arrived at Ankara’s Etimesgut Airport yesterday evening with the patients and their companions on board. A Turkish medical team supervised the patients’ health throughout the journey.

The patients were transported from the airport to the Bilkent Medical City via ambulances for treatment.

Following the recent Israeli war on Gaza, Turkiye has begun transporting Palestinian patients who have been approved to leave the territory to Egypt through the Rafah Crossing.

READ: Sisi, Erdogan discuss Israel’s war in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending