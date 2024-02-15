Palestinians injured in Gaza arrive in Turkiye

A group of Palestinians who were injured in Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara yesterday.

A Turkish Ministry of Defence aircraft transported 49 patients and 107 companions from El Arish Airport in Egypt after they were evacuated from Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

The aircraft arrived at Ankara’s Etimesgut Airport yesterday evening with the patients and their companions on board. A Turkish medical team supervised the patients’ health throughout the journey.

The patients were transported from the airport to the Bilkent Medical City via ambulances for treatment.

Following the recent Israeli war on Gaza, Turkiye has begun transporting Palestinian patients who have been approved to leave the territory to Egypt through the Rafah Crossing.

