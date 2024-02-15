Sisi, Erdogan discuss Israel’s war in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday discussed the latest developments regarding the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and calming tensions in the occupied West Bank in order to reach a peace agreement.

Erdogan, who arrived in Cairo yesterday, said his meeting with Al-Sisi mainly focused on the situation in Gaza.

“[Israel] targeted homes, places of worship and international institutions in the Gaza Strip, and did not care about international condemnation,” Erdogan said.

He pointed out that “delivering aid to Gaza” is one of the most important priorities for Turkiye, adding that Ankara is cooperating and working with Cairo to reconstruct Gaza.

The death toll from the devastating Israeli war on Gaza has risen to 28,576, a further 68,291 Palestinians have been wounded since 7 October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

