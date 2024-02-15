Thousands of children orphaned and alone in Gaza
Melanie Ward, CEO of Medical Aid for Palestinians, highlights the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with shortages of food and essential supplies, she describes how staff and children have suffered weight loss and illness. She says thousands of children, many orphaned, are left alone without proper assistance due to ongoing bombardments and restricted aid access. She says children who arrive at hospitals are often the only surviving member of their family.
February 15, 2024 at 7:43 pm