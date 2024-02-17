Hamas welcomes UN court's immediate action demands on Israel in Rafah

On Friday, Hamas expressed approval for the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s call for Israel to quickly apply provisional measures in Rafah, currently at risk of an Israeli ground attack, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hamas said it welcomes the ICJ decisions “which stressed the necessity to immediately implement provisional measures ordered by the court on Jan. 26.”

It urged the court to develop its decisions into “direct and clear order to stop the brutal aggression that leads to genocide against the unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

The world court declined to request from Israel further measures in Rafah but affirmed an order for Israel to prevent genocidal acts across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas noted that Israel killed more than 2,700 Palestinians since the ICJ issued an order 26 January for Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

ICJ also ordered Israel on 26 January to take “immediate and effective” measures to enable the provision of urgently needed services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.

Despite international outcry, Israel now plans a ground invasion of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action in Rafah.”

Around 1.5 million Palestinians are living as refugees in Rafah, which straddles the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. It also serves as an entry point for humanitarian aid.

