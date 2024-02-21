Ghannouchi's son: 'My father's only crime was calling for democracy'

‘Armed policemen raided our house in Tunisia and took my father away. His crime was that he was calling for democracy and he was criticising the dictatorship that President Kais Saied was trying to build,’ Mouadh Ghannouchi, son of imprisoned Tunisian Ennahda political leader Rached Ghannouchi, said addressing a UK audience as he pleaded they keep fighting for his father’s freedom.

His remarks and testimony came during an event held by the Cordoba Foundation in association with Middle East Monitor in London yesterday, entitled: ‘Revisiting the Islamic State, Governance and Power-Sharing amid a Changing World Order’.

WATCH: Revisiting the Islamic state, governance and power-sharing amid a changing world order