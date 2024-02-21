US Vice President says no decision to halt or condition military aid to Israel US Vice President Kamala Harris said the US has not made any decision to halt or condition military aid to Israel, despite expressing concern over Israel’s invasion of Rafah, which is now home to 1.5 million displaced Palestinians. Israel has killed over 29,000 civilians in Gaza, including over 12,000 children, since the beginning of its military offensive on the besieged strip on 7 October.