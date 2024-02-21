Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

US Vice President says no decision to halt or condition military aid to Israel

US Vice President Kamala Harris said the US has not made any decision to halt or condition military aid to Israel, despite expressing concern over Israel’s invasion of Rafah, which is now home to 1.5 million displaced Palestinians. Israel has killed over 29,000 civilians in Gaza, including over 12,000 children, since the beginning of its military offensive on the besieged strip on 7 October.

February 21, 2024 at 8:39 pm

READ: ‘We should kill them all’ – US Congressman’s shocking comment on Gaza children

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending