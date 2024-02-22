Bahraini activist's family seeks answers after home raid The mother of Bahraini activist Sayed Hashem Al-Wadaei, 20, expresses concern over the well-being of her son who was arrested in a raid on their home last night. He is reportedly being denied access to legal counsel during his detention. The family is urgently requesting to see him to ensure his well-being amidst fears he may be subjected to torture. Sayed Ahmed Al-Wadaei, Director of Advocacy at The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), has reported the disappearance of his wife's brother, Sayed Hashem. His personal belongings, including electronic devices, along with amounts of money, were confiscated. The incident unfolded on 21 February when the family was subjected to a raid on their residence in the village of A'ali, Bahrain, with over 20 security vehicles surrounding the house. The family demanded to see his arrest warrant, but the officer informed them that he would show them the decision later.