Group of young men start small bakery business in Gaza amid the war MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad interviews Ahmad Lulu, one of the young men who started a small bakery in Gaza amid the war. Lulu they face many obstacles to source the ingredients for their bakery amid supply and aid shortages in Gaza, but despite this, are keeping their prices reasonable. The makeshift bakery is made with wooden stands and a plastic cover to shield it from the rain, and offers a wide variety of pastries.