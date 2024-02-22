Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Palestinians' use of force to resist foreign oppression 'well founded' in international law: China

February 22, 2024 at 10:53 am

Permanent Representative of China to the UN, Zhang Jun attends the United Nations Security Council meeting where US vetoed the latest attempt at the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza Strip where the official death toll rapidly nears 30,000, in New York, United States on 20 February, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]

Permanent Representative of China to the UN, Zhang Jun attends the United Nations Security Council meeting where US vetoed the latest attempt at the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza Strip where the official death toll rapidly nears 30,000, in New York, United States on 20 February, 2024 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]

Addressing the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today, China said the Palestinians’ use of armed struggle to gain independence from foreign and colonial rule was “legitimate” and “well founded” in international law.

“In pursuit of the right to self-determination, Palestinian people’s use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of an independent state is [an] inalienable right well founded in international law,” China’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told the ICJ in The Hague.

Citing resolutions by the UN General Assembly, Beijing’s envoy to the world court said people struggling for self-determination could use “all available means, including armed struggle.”

“The struggle waged by peoples for their liberation, right to self-determination, including armed struggle against colonialism, occupation, aggression, domination against foreign forces should not be considered terror acts,” he added, citing international conventions.

However, he stressed that genuine acts of terrorism are another matter.

Israel’s practices and policies of “oppression have severely undermined and impeded the exercise and full realisation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” Zhang Jun continued.

READ: Israel Occupation is justified, France tells the ICJ, while other States call for international law

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending