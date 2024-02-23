Middle East Monitor
Hoax bomb threats made at US, Israel, Egypt embassies in Greece

February 23, 2024 at 11:40 am

The Us Embassy in the Greek capital, Athens [ChristosV/Wikipedia]

Hoax bomb threats were made today against the US, Israeli and Egyptian embassies in the Greek capital Athens.

An unknown person called the private SKAI television station at 10.45am (0745GMT) and said that a bomb had been planted at the US Embassy, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

This was followed by a call to KONTRA TV station about a bomb at the Israeli Embassy, another to ​​OPEN about the Egyptian Embassy, ​​and another to Parliament TV about the Parliament building. All four calls said the bombs would go off at 11:30am (0830GMT).

Police and bomb disposal squads were swiftly deployed to the scenes but found no explosives.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the threats so far.

