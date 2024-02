Greece will deport 50 asylum seekers whose applications were rejected, the country’s Migration Ministry said yesterday.

The asylum requests filed by 40 Pakistani and 10 Georgian nationals were examined and eventually rejected in the last 48 hours, the ministry said.

“[EU] Member States are obliged to step up the relevant procedures in order to protect the credibility of national asylum systems, ensuring that only those in need of protection can remain in Europe,” it said in a statement.

READ: Turkiye rescues 92 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea