Indonesia FM: Israel must withdraw from Palestinian Territories

Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, called on Israel to withdraw from Palestinian Territories during her address before the judges of the International Court of Justice on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The deaths of almost 30,000 lives are not enough for Israel, as it is close to launch another strike on Rafah,” said Marsudi.

Marsudi expressed solidarity with Palestinian people on behalf of her government and people, and said she arrived at The Hague to defend the justice against the “blatant violations” of international law committed by Israel.

She urged the President and members of the Court to declare the Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories as “illegal”.

For the first time since its establishment in 1948, Israel is currently being tried before the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body in the UN, on charges of committing the crime of “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

“No state should be granted a free rein to do anything they want against weaker state,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

She added that people around the world hope from ICJ and world community to do justice and stop Israel from atrocities.

Marsudi also criticised Israel for consistently obstructing peace process and said the world community should stop them from “colonial projects”.

“The Court’s opinion would be useful to guide the future step to be taken by the United Nation and all States,” she told the ICJ.

The top UN Court is currently hearing oral statements by States on South Africa’s case against Israel over its war on Palestine, where the death toll since 7 October is rapidly approaching 30,000 since Tel Aviv launched attacks on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Western nations, including the US, the UK and their allies have condemned the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas group for launching a “terror” attack inside Israel on the morning of 7 October.

