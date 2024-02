Int'l law appears to protect some while others are killed in their thousands, Qatar tells ICJ Addressing the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Qatar's envoy to the Netherlands, Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, said 'there is growing perception in some quarters that international law applies to some but not to others.' Adding that while some are protected others are killed in their thousands. Qatar, he explained, rejects these double standards. Doha has been a main negotiator between Hamas and Israel since 7 October 2023.