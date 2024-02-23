Unlawful Israel occupation of Palestine must have consequences, Pakistan tells UN court

Pakistan today said Israel’s occupation of Palestine is unlawful and that it must stop.

Addressing the International Court of Justice, Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam said Pakistan has been led to “the conclusion that Israel’s occupation is unlawful and unlawfulness must have consequences.”

Criticising the Israeli settler policy, Aslam said that through this policy Tel Aviv creates irreversible facts on the ground which make it difficult to bring an end to its prolonged occupation.

“Its policies and practices of occupation deny the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and amount to systematic racial discrimination and serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights,” he said, urging the UN top court to take this seriously.

He said Israel’s ongoing actions are against international law and seek to acquire Palestinian territory while killing and displacing its people.

The top UN court is currently hearing oral statements by states on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem since 1967.

