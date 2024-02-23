Middle East Monitor
Keir Starmer comments on events in House of Commons amid Gaza ceasefire vote

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer comments on his last-minute intervention to head off a major rebellion within his party over a Gaza ceasefire vote, which has plunged the UK’s House of Commons into chaos. Earlier in the week, Starmer received a warning that up to 100 of his MPs – among them, at least two from his shadow cabinet – were prepared to rebel. They would vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza unless Labour introduced its own amendment to a ceasefire motion drafted by the Scottish National Party (SNP). On Wednesday, UK Parliament members unanimously voted for a motion initially introduced by the SNP and later modified by both Labour and Conservatives. The motion called for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza.

February 23, 2024 at 7:03 pm

