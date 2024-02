‘They're essentially living on top of each other and exposed to disease’ Alison Griffin, head of humanitarian campaigns at Save the Children UK, says ‘if children aren't being killed from bombs and bullets, they're likely to die from starvation’ in Gaza. She called on the UK government to come together and call for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged strip. Israel has killed more than 29,000 civilians since 7 October, including more than 12,300 children.