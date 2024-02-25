Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Pro-Israel rabbi says ‘Kosher sex’ offered free products to Israeli soldiers

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach announces a new sex product ‘made in Israel’ under the name ‘Kosher sex’. The Rabbi announced his product while defending Israeli actions in Gaza, saying Israel has to continue until the destruction of Hamas. He however highlights the gifts received by Israeli soldiers, saying Jewish marriages shouldn’t suffer because Israel is going through war. He emphasises his pride that his product is ‘made in Israel’ and asks his audience to ‘make love and war.’

February 25, 2024 at 9:52 am

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Starvation threatens 700,000 citizens in northern Gaza Strip, Gaza Civil Defence

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending