Pro-Israel rabbi says ‘Kosher sex’ offered free products to Israeli soldiers Rabbi Shmuley Boteach announces a new sex product ‘made in Israel’ under the name ‘Kosher sex’. The Rabbi announced his product while defending Israeli actions in Gaza, saying Israel has to continue until the destruction of Hamas. He however highlights the gifts received by Israeli soldiers, saying Jewish marriages shouldn’t suffer because Israel is going through war. He emphasises his pride that his product is ‘made in Israel’ and asks his audience to ‘make love and war.’