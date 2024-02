Blinken faces scrutiny for genocide definition discrepancies ‘I think we’ve been very clear over many months and now many years about the Uyghurs, about Rohingya, and others, we see genocide being perpetrated. It is simply not the case when it comes to Gaza.’ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been pressed on his contrasting views on human rights abuses, distinguishing China’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide from Israel’s actions in Gaza. Critics accuse Blinken of applying double standards, influenced by geopolitical interests, challenging the consistency of the US’s human rights commitments.