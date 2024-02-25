Assigning blame: Young woman leads a protest for Gazan children killed by Israel In the hope of keeping their memory alive, protesters in Bath organised a protest to call out the names of the 13,000 children killed in Gaza by Israel. The protest was led by an emotional speech by a young lady condemning world leaders’ inadequate response to what’s happening in Gaza, demanding they facilitate an immediate ceasefire. Her speech highlighted the reality of the grievances and the shadows they lay on everyone. She asked the protesters to keep one child with them through the day and throughout their lives, to embrace the identification they had with them, and to help them through any dark days they might go through. She emphasised the necessity of assigning blame where it belongs, calling the names of the children and chanting: ‘Killed by Israel.’