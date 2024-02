Jordanian aid is dropped into Gaza's sea, and fishermen try to retrieve them Videos from the besieged Gaza Strip depict aid airdrops from Jordanian planes landing in the sea near the coastline. Fishermen are seen making efforts to retrieve the dropped aid. Reports suggest that the aid is intended for both the central province and the south. This initiative emerges amidst reports of starvation in the south, exacerbated by restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on humanitarian aid entry.