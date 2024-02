Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson: 'No place for war' The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, condemns attacks on children in Gaza during a conversation with Palestine's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amal Jadou, in a dialogue in Moscow. Zakharova, a Russian diplomat serving as the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for peace in the region.