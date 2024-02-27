Gaza suffering 'humanitarian catastrophe' amid Israel onslaught: Morocco

The Gaza Strip is suffering a “humanitarian catastrophe” amid an Israeli military offensive on the enclave, Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Gaza is going through an unprecedented crisis and a humanitarian catastrophe that the international community can’t continue to turn a blind eye to,” Bourita said in a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

He called for an immediate and durable cessation of the Israeli war on Gaza and reiterated calls for protecting civilians and access to sufficient humanitarian aid for Gaza’s population.

The top diplomat also called for preventing the displacement of Palestinians from their lands and establishing a political horizon to revive the two-state solution and create a Palestinian State on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 29,878 Palestinians have since been killed and over 70,000 others injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling this January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

